Colorful Technology Company, a well-known PC component manufacturer they make everything from graphics cards to high-performance storage, announced its latest addition of high-performance motherboards, the CVN X570M Gaming Pro V14.

The CVN X570M Gaming Pro V14 mATX Motherboards offers the same quality and features as a full ATX Design

This X570 motherboard is Ryzen 3000 ready while still allowing for backward compatibility with Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 1000 series processors, although only Ryzen 3000 series processor will get the added benefit of PCIe 4.0, which offers extra bandwidth to the PCIe slots making graphics cards, or other PCIe cards run more efficiently.

Hardware specifications:

The I/O ports to this motherboard is a 7 USB ports, of an assorted type being USB 3.0, USB 3.1 and USB 2.0, an RJ45 ethernet jack, and a PS2 port. This motherboard does also comes with a single USB Type-C port on the back along although no USB Type-C port to have a USB Type-C port on the front of the case. This motherboard does offer an onboard 8-channel audio chipset, which offers 8.1 HD audio which is complimented by Nichicon audio capacitors.

The CVN or Carrier Vessel Nuclear is a series of products are focused on the quality of products, this motherboard is based on the ENERGY CORE design which gives this motherboard an amazing design of silver accents with a bit of red around the chipset fan. The two M.2 heatsinks have a silver finish which makes M.2 heat spreaders coincide with the contrasting color scheme.







The Colorful X570M Gaming Pro V14 is a great motherboard for mATX builders. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The PCIe slots are steel reinforced which gives this motherboard a refined look, which helps with the contrasting color scheme of steel silver and the black PCB. The PCIe express slot is not steel-reinforced instead being just a plain black color.

The RAM slots support dual-channel memory, and with a Ryzen 2000 series processors support 1333MHz to 2933MHz DDR4 RAM, a Ryzen 3000 series processor support 4000MHz DDR4 RAM. The RAM slots are just a plain black color to further accent the contrasting color scheme. The CVN X570M Gaming Pro V14 supports 5V ARGB lighting which is supported by the iGame Dynamik Light software, which is Colorful's own RGB software.