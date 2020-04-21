AMD Officially Announces Ryzen 3 3000 Series And B550 Release Schedule

We recently published leaks regarding the now official Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X, but they are now official as well as the timeframe on when AMD's B550 Chipset based motherboards will become available. This will bring the Zen 2 architecture down to the very affordable sub $120 market and allow for some exciting and performant budget builds to be explored.

AMD Zen 2 Based Budget Ryzen CPUs To The Masses - Ryzen 3 3300X And Ryzen 3 3100 Targeting Sub-$120 US Market

The two new budget-focused quad cores are aimed to finally fully flesh out the new Zen 2 lineup as they have higher tiers on lockdown with the impressively selling Ryzen 5 series all the way up to the HEDT challenging Ryzen 9 class of CPUs. But, don't let the quad-core moniker fool you since both of these chips are sporting simultaneous multi-threading making even the lowest tier $99 Ryzen 3 3100 quite appealing for that gaming on a shoestring budget crowd but want the latest and greatest.

AMD B550 Motherboards To Launch on 16th June – Cost-effective PCIe Gen 4 Options For Ryzen 3000 CPUs

The Ryzen 3 3300X will be rocking 4 Zen 2 cores with SMT enabled making it a 4 core 8 threaded machine with a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. The Ryzen 3 3300x will be paired up with 18 MB of total cache making it 80% higher than the 10 MB found on its predecessor the Ryzen 3 2300X. All of this staying at a low TDP of 65W should make it appealing for smaller builds and requiring a very modest cooling solution. Expect the Ryzen 3 3300X to be available beginning May 21st, 2020.

The Ryzen 3 3100 tones things down just a hair but manages to retain the 4 core and 8 thread Zen 2 based design. Cache and TDP remain the same with a total of 18 MB and a 65W TDP. The biggest change here is the reduction of the base clock to 3.6 GHz and the boost clock to up to 3.9GHz. If that doesn't scare you then the $20 savings over the Ryzen 3 3300X should make the price tag of $99 for the Ryzen 3 3100 a very attractive offer! This chip is also expected to become available beginning May 21st, 2020.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $99

At Last, At Last, B550 Boards Are On Their Way!

The biggest ask we've seen for some time now from comments around the web has been "WHERE ARE THE B550 BOARDS?!". The major appeal of these boards being a lower-cost entry for those wanting to utilize the full feature set of the new Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs, most of all PCIe Gen 4.0 support. Well, after all that time we finally have the answer. AMD states that the B550 chipset based motherboards will become available beginning on June 16th, 2020 from partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI at leading retailers and etailers. Prices are not mentioned on these but they will likely be announced soon as that is just under 2 months from now.