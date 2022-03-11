MSI Rolls Out AGESA 1.2.0.6C BIOS FirmwareFor 500-Series Motherboards: Offers AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Support, Performance Improvements

MSI has just rolled out its first wave of AGESA 1.2.0.6C BIOS firmware for 500-series motherboards and offers support for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU.

MSI Rolls Out AGESA 1.2.0.6C BIOS For X570 & B550 Motherboards: Comes With AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Support & Performance Improvements

Recently, motherboard makers started rolling out their respective BIOS firmware for 500-series boards which includes support for AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. MSI is the latest motherboard maker offering such support on its X570 & B550 motherboards.

According to the changelog, the new AGESA 1.2.0.6C BIOS firmware adds a new security patch for AMD Raven Ridge & Picasso APUs while offering support for Vermeer-X CPUs too. It is also stated in the changelog that there are certain performance improvements made over the AGESA 1.2.0.4 and 1.2.0.5 releases.

AGESA 1.2.0.6C:

Security Patch for Raven Ridge / Picasso APU.

Support Vermeer-X CPU (Ryzen 7 5800X3D).

Performance Improvements.

There are a total of 11 motherboards that will be getting the BIOS update in the first wave. These include 8 B550 and 3 X570 motherboards. Following is the full list along with the respective pages to download the firmware (MSI Google Drive Repository):

The SMU for the new BIOS can also be seen in the screenshot below:

The new BIOS not only updates your motherboard to the new BIOS firmware but also adds new support for 'Upcoming New CPU' which is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Another interesting feature added in the new BIOS is the reenabling of the 'Max CPU Boost Clock Override' option for AMD's Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) CPUs. More MSI motherboards will receive the BIOS update in the coming weeks.

News Source: chi11eddog