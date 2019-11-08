CoD: Modern Warfare Update 1.07 Released for All Platforms; Patch Notes Inside
Infinity Ward and Activision have released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.07 for all platforms and we’ve got you covered with the full patch notes.
Community manager Ashton Williams announced the arrival of the game's next title update earlier this week, and the update has now been actually rolled out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Compared to previous title updates, the 1.07 patch is quite extensive and adds new maps, a new playlist, and new Shoot House 24/7! Mode. In addition, this new update improves stability across all platforms and packs numerous fixes.
Check out the official full release notes for the update down below:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.07 release notes
General
- Backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms, include dev errors, and various performance fixes.
- Fix for a few bugs where some streaks and Field Upgrades were able to be flown out of bounds without penalty. General out of bound fixes were also added.
- Fix for a bug where a player being killed by an enemy with a Variable Zoom Scope would not see the zoom function in the killcam
- Fix for the Semtex warning audio being heard at the same volume whether in a building or outside
- In Headquarters, players were able to place a Tac Insert and respawn when their team owned the point. This has been fixed.
- Fix for various collision issues across maps
- Added UI that shows when XP events are active in playlists menus
- Sprint and Tactical Sprint speeds are now back to speeds in Beta
- Fix for a bug where the progress of the bomb defusal can be seen by the team that planted the bomb
- Fix for a bug that revealed players to UAVs when they fired their weapons, even if they had Ghost and a silencer equipped
- Fixed an issue where if multiple Personal Radars were active on a team, and are both marking the same enemy, only one player would see the enemy on their minimap.
RIOT SHIELD:
Fixed an issue where the throwing knife and Thermite weren’t causing the shield to go on the player’s back when thrown. We’ve also fixed the issue where explosive splash damage wasn’t working consistently. We’ll continue to tune the Riot Shield in future updates.
CLAYMORES:
Detonating an enemy claymore with bullets is now non-lethal when at full health. We’ve also reduced the trigger and damage radius and also reduced the damage width to better match the trigger width.
BATTLE CHATTER:
Removed the ability for enemies to hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. We also adjusted the enemy callouts so they are never from your Operator. Enemy callouts now use a more restricted cone at the hip and even more restricted in ADS when calculating whether or not to trigger. We’ll continue to monitor this and make additional tweaks to Battle Chatter in future updates.
MOUNTING:
Slight increase to recoil while mounting.
PERKS:
E.O.D. now clamps damage to a non-lethal amount, assuming the player is at full health
LIGHTING:
Continued updates to player visibility in dark windows and dark areas.
FOOTSTEPS:
We’ve increased the occlusion percentage to filter footstep sounds behind geometry and adjusted the footstep volume at a distance. We have another large footstep change coming in the next update which will make crouch and ADS movement significantly quieter. Stay tuned!
CHALLENGES/PROGRESSION/RANK
Daily Challenges and Active Missions are getting a full sweep of testing and fixes. We’ll have more updates to these systems in future updates.
- Fix for a bug where the Infiltrator challenge was not tracking properly
- Fix for launchers not giving XP when shooting down killstreaks
- Fix for a bug where planting or defusing 5 bombs in Cyber Attack or SnD was not tracking properly
- Camo challenge for “Kills After a Reload” didn’t give the player enough time to acquire a kill, so time has been increased
- Fix for a bug where your XP require to reach the next rank was higher than the value needed
Weapons
- 725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range
- M4A1 Assault Rifle: Reduced damage range, small recoil increase
- Assault Rifles: Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles
- SMGs: Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time
- UZI SMG: Increased damage range
- MG34 LMG: Increased hip spread, damage range reduction, small ADS slow down
- M91 LMG: Increased hip spread, small damage range reduction
- PKM: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction
- Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range
- Crouch and Prone no longer adjust recoil
CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE
Updated rulesets for CDL competitive modes in private match
CYBER ATTACK
Fix for a bug where a player could use lose their primary weapon and would be unable to see their viewmodel after being revived by a teammate
GROUND WAR
Fix for a bug where players would sometimes be unable to pick a spawn location
Fix for a bug where a Tac Insert could cause players to spawn on the enemy home base
Special OPS
Pick up Intel! – In the Operations, explore Verdansk to find additional backstory information of Verdansk and the Operators.
- Fix for scoreboards displaying incorrect data
- XP adjustments and general backend fixes
- Various fixes for out of bounds and parachute exploits
- Respawn timer no longer stays on screen after teammates are revived from bleedout
- Fix for issue where the Munitions were not usable after respawning via Gunship
- Fix for losing your weapons when picking up the core
- Achievements can now be unlocked in CP
- Fix for issue where players could spawn with their weapons in the downed state
- Picked up Munitions no longer carry over from match to match. Only the Munitions you purchase with points will.
- When respawning via the Gunship, you will no longer be given the Tank role
- Selecting an Allegiance Operator or Allegiance as a favorite faction will now properly assign the voice of the correct operator
Operation Headhunter: Fix for a bug where players are not able to lock missiles onto the final boss helicopter
Operation Crosswind: Adjusted stealth for gameplay
Operation Paladin:
- Fix for a bug where there was no UI or indicator of where to go or how to finish the objective after defending the 3rd arms crate
- Fix for a bug where the default weapon was different than the weapon a player would hold if they were placed in Last Stand
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The reboot was released last month.