CoD: Modern Warfare Update 1.07 Released for All Platforms; Patch Notes Inside

Infinity Ward and Activision have released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.07 for all platforms and we’ve got you covered with the full patch notes.

Community manager Ashton Williams announced the arrival of the game's next title update earlier this week, and the update has now been actually rolled out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Compared to previous title updates, the 1.07 patch is quite extensive and adds new maps, a new playlist, and new Shoot House 24/7! Mode. In addition, this new update improves stability across all platforms and packs numerous fixes.

Related [Updated: Patch Live] CoD: Modern Warfare Patch 1.07 Inbound for PC/PS4/XO; Includes Stability Improvements, Weapon Tuning, Bug Fixes & More

Check out the official full release notes for the update down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.07 release notes General Backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms, include dev errors, and various performance fixes.

Fix for a few bugs where some streaks and Field Upgrades were able to be flown out of bounds without penalty. General out of bound fixes were also added.

Fix for a bug where a player being killed by an enemy with a Variable Zoom Scope would not see the zoom function in the killcam

Fix for the Semtex warning audio being heard at the same volume whether in a building or outside

In Headquarters, players were able to place a Tac Insert and respawn when their team owned the point. This has been fixed.

Fix for various collision issues across maps

Added UI that shows when XP events are active in playlists menus

Sprint and Tactical Sprint speeds are now back to speeds in Beta

Fix for a bug where the progress of the bomb defusal can be seen by the team that planted the bomb

Fix for a bug that revealed players to UAVs when they fired their weapons, even if they had Ghost and a silencer equipped

Fixed an issue where if multiple Personal Radars were active on a team, and are both marking the same enemy, only one player would see the enemy on their minimap. RIOT SHIELD: Fixed an issue where the throwing knife and Thermite weren’t causing the shield to go on the player’s back when thrown. We’ve also fixed the issue where explosive splash damage wasn’t working consistently. We’ll continue to tune the Riot Shield in future updates. CLAYMORES: Detonating an enemy claymore with bullets is now non-lethal when at full health. We’ve also reduced the trigger and damage radius and also reduced the damage width to better match the trigger width. BATTLE CHATTER: Removed the ability for enemies to hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. We also adjusted the enemy callouts so they are never from your Operator. Enemy callouts now use a more restricted cone at the hip and even more restricted in ADS when calculating whether or not to trigger. We’ll continue to monitor this and make additional tweaks to Battle Chatter in future updates. MOUNTING: Slight increase to recoil while mounting. PERKS: E.O.D. now clamps damage to a non-lethal amount, assuming the player is at full health LIGHTING: Continued updates to player visibility in dark windows and dark areas. FOOTSTEPS: We’ve increased the occlusion percentage to filter footstep sounds behind geometry and adjusted the footstep volume at a distance. We have another large footstep change coming in the next update which will make crouch and ADS movement significantly quieter. Stay tuned! CHALLENGES/PROGRESSION/RANK Daily Challenges and Active Missions are getting a full sweep of testing and fixes. We’ll have more updates to these systems in future updates. Fix for a bug where the Infiltrator challenge was not tracking properly

Fix for launchers not giving XP when shooting down killstreaks

Fix for a bug where planting or defusing 5 bombs in Cyber Attack or SnD was not tracking properly

Camo challenge for “Kills After a Reload” didn’t give the player enough time to acquire a kill, so time has been increased

Fix for a bug where your XP require to reach the next rank was higher than the value needed Weapons 725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Reduced damage range, small recoil increase

Assault Rifles: Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles

SMGs: Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time

UZI SMG: Increased damage range

MG34 LMG: Increased hip spread, damage range reduction, small ADS slow down

M91 LMG: Increased hip spread, small damage range reduction

PKM: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction

Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range

Crouch and Prone no longer adjust recoil CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE Updated rulesets for CDL competitive modes in private match CYBER ATTACK Fix for a bug where a player could use lose their primary weapon and would be unable to see their viewmodel after being revived by a teammate GROUND WAR Fix for a bug where players would sometimes be unable to pick a spawn location Fix for a bug where a Tac Insert could cause players to spawn on the enemy home base Special OPS Pick up Intel! – In the Operations, explore Verdansk to find additional backstory information of Verdansk and the Operators. Fix for scoreboards displaying incorrect data

XP adjustments and general backend fixes

Various fixes for out of bounds and parachute exploits

Respawn timer no longer stays on screen after teammates are revived from bleedout

Fix for issue where the Munitions were not usable after respawning via Gunship

Fix for losing your weapons when picking up the core

Achievements can now be unlocked in CP

Fix for issue where players could spawn with their weapons in the downed state

Picked up Munitions no longer carry over from match to match. Only the Munitions you purchase with points will.

When respawning via the Gunship, you will no longer be given the Tank role

Selecting an Allegiance Operator or Allegiance as a favorite faction will now properly assign the voice of the correct operator Operation Headhunter: Fix for a bug where players are not able to lock missiles onto the final boss helicopter Operation Crosswind: Adjusted stealth for gameplay Operation Paladin: Fix for a bug where there was no UI or indicator of where to go or how to finish the objective after defending the 3rd arms crate

Fix for a bug where the default weapon was different than the weapon a player would hold if they were placed in Last Stand

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The reboot was released last month.