CoD Modern Warfare 2 Has Nearly Outsold Vanguard in the UK; Xbox Series S Best-selling Individual Console SKU in November

Only four weeks after its launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has nearly outsold its predecessor – last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As reported by GamesIndustry, this year’s Call of Duty entry was the best-selling game in November and has almost surpassed the lifetime sales of Vanguard – a game that has been on sale for one year. The second-best-selling game in the UK for last month was God of War Ragnarok for both PS5 and PS4. As reported by GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring, sales for sales were up 44% compared to 2018’s God of War.

As for hardware sales in the UK last month, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console, jumping 175% in sales month-on-month. The Xbox Series X|S followed closely and the combination of the two consoles took the second spot in the UK. Interestingly, the Xbox Series S was the best-selling individual console SKU (stock-keeping unit) of the month.

Sony’s PS5 had to settle for third place on the list although hardware sales increased by 71% month-on-month, fueled by the release of the God of War Ragnarok bundle – the bundle accounted for nearly 38% of PS5 console sales during November. Down below we’ve included the top-10 of best-selling games in November in the UK. It should be noted that digital downloads for Nintendo titles aren’t included with sales numbers so those titles could, in theory, even be higher on the list:

1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 2 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Pokémon Violet* (Nintendo) 5 Pokémon Scarlet* (Nintendo) 6 Football Manager 2023 (Sega) 7 Sonic Frontiers (Sega) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 10 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros)

As always, we’ll update you as soon as more information on last month’s hardware and software sales comes in. For now, stay tuned and discuss sales numbers for last month down below.