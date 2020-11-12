Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have set a new Xbox launch record, Xbox head Phil Spencer has announced.

The new consoles from Microsoft launched earlier this week, and within 24 hours after launch, the Xbox Series X|S beat the previous Xbox launch record. Exact details weren’t shared by the executive but we do know that Microsoft’s previous console, the Xbox One, sold over 1 million units in its 24 hours back in 2013. Spencer took to Twitter to announce the successful launch of the consoles.

“Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history”, the Xbox boss tweeted. “In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before.”

According to Spencer, Microsoft is actively working with retailers to supply them with more units.

“We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever.”

For years, Microsoft hasn’t been sharing Xbox console sales numbers, and as pointed out by Spencer yesterday, the executive explained that sharing sales numbers for the Series X|S would change the company’s focus on engaging players.

"I know it seems manipulative and I'll apologize for that, but I don't want my team's focus on [console sales]," Spencer told The Guardian. "The primary outcome of all the work that we do is how many players we see, and how often they play. That is what drives Xbox.”

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available globally now (if you’re able to get one). Be sure to read up on Kai Powell’s Series X review and Dave Aubrey’s Series S review.