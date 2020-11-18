Estimated initial PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sales numbers are in from Japan alongside Japanese Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales sales.

The next-gen consoles from both Sony and Microsoft launched last week in Japan, and Japanese outlet Famitsu has now announced first week sales for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As estimated by Famitsu, 118.000 PlayStation 5 units were sold in 4 days, whereas 21.000 Xbox Series X|S units were sold in 6 days. The report doesn’t mention the split between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it does state that initial stock for Microsoft’s consoles completely sold out.

Spencer: Xbox Series X|S Set New Xbox Launch Record, Selling More New Xbox Consoles Than Ever Worldwide

For reference, Sony’s PlayStation 4 managed to sell roughly 322K units in Japan in its opening weekend. The PlayStation 3 only sold 88K units in its Japanese debut weekend.

Based on these sales numbers, it’s clear that next-gen console stock has been rather low, likely due to the ongoing pandemic.

As for initial PS5 software sales – Spider-Man: Morales was the best-selling PS5 title in Japan, selling 18.640 units. Demon’s Souls Remake is only slightly behind with 18.607 units. It should be noted that these are retail sales numbers and digital downloads haven’t been included.

As always, we’ll keep you updated once we learn more about next-gen sales numbers in the rest of the world, including the US. The PlayStation 5 launched in Japan, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will release in the rest of the world tomorrow. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S launched on November 10th globally.