The Majority of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sales Were on PS5 and PS4 in the UK

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 9, 2022, 05:30 AM EST
Modern Warfare II sales

The majority of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sales were on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the UK.

The latest Call of Duty entry is doing quite well for Activision-Blizzard, harvesting over 1$ billion in just 10 days after launch. In addition, the game became the fastest-selling entry in the series to date, thereby beating Black Ops II. No platform distributions have been shared just yet, and in light of the upcoming Microsoft-Activision deal, some might find this interesting.

As now reported by GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring, nearly 60% of all digital and physical Modern Warfare II launch sales were on PlayStation platforms, meaning that the remaining 40% comes from the PC and Xbox versions combined. As also reported by Dring, UK launch sales for the shooter were 92% up compared to the previous entry in the series – Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Impressive numbers for Modern Warfare II indeed, and it will be interesting to see how regulators will handle these numbers as UK regular CMA recently expressed its concerns over the Microsoft-Activision deal by stating that the acquisition could end up being a game-changing merger for the competition.

“Acquiring [Activision-Blizzard] would significantly expand Microsoft’s own gaming library, adding some of the world’s best-selling and most recognizable franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush”, the document reads. “The CMA is concerned that having full control over this powerful catalogue, especially in light of Microsoft’s already strong position in gaming consoles, operating systems, and cloud infrastructure, could result in Microsoft harming consumers by impairing Sony’s—Microsoft’s closest gaming rival—ability to compete as well as that of other existing rivals and potential new entrants who could otherwise bring healthy competition through innovative multi-game subscriptions and cloud gaming services.”

We’ll update you as soon as more information about Modern Warfare II and the upcoming Microsoft deal comes in.

