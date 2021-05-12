Chipolo ONE Spot is a Cheaper AirTag Competitor With a Keyring Hole  and Offers Find My Integration

Apple launched the AirTag last month that lets you track your belongings. While Apple keeps its integration tight with the Find My network, the company also opened its platform for third-party products. The first product to make use of Apple's Find My network is an AirTag competitor Chipolo ONE Spot tracker. Other products include Belkin's SOUNDFORM Freedom and more. Now, the AirTag competitor Chipolo ONE spot is available for pre-order and comes with Find My integration.

AirTag Competitor Chipolo ONE Spot is a Cheaper Option and Offers Find My Integration

Chipolo ONE Spot tracker offers a similar circular design as that of the AirTag but also features a keyring hold. Without any accessories, you can simply attach the Chipolo ONE Spot to your keys or anything that has a string. It is also iPX5 rated which means that it can resist low-pressure water sprays. However, the AirTag is IP67 water-resistant, allowing the tracker to be submerged underwater for up to one meter for 30 minutes.

Other than this, Chipolo ONE Spot also features a built-in speaker that goes as loud as 120dB. Moreover, the user-replaceable battery will last users up to an entire year, similar to what the AirTag offers.

“Chipolo ONE Spot is one of the first third-party accessories that work with the Apple Find My app. Add it to the Items tab in the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. After setup you can locate it in the Find My app with your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.“

You can integrate the Chipolo ONE Spot with Apple's Find My network. To be fair, the Find My integration will allow the tracker to stay connected with millions of Apple devices in case it gets lost. This aspect of the tracker makes it a worthy option You can attach the tracker to your luggage, keys, toys, and much more. Furthermore, you can also put the accessory in Lost Mode so the Find My network can notify you when the accessory is located.

You can pre-order the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker for just $28 apiece and a pack of four is priced at $90. It is cheaper than AirTags in terms of price. This is all there is to it, folks. Would rather buy an AirTag or a third-party tracker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.