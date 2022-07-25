Menu
Company

Apple AirTag Helps a Tennessee Man Find His SUV

Furqan Shahid
Jul 25, 2022
AirTags Can Be Used for Covert Stalking; Apple’s Measures to Prevent Them Are Not Enough, Says Report

The Apple AirTag is a nifty, coin-shaped tracker is a pretty nifty tech and in the past, it has helped users track their last items. Just last week, this tracker helped a man in Memphis help police retrieve his stolen SUV.

Apple AirTag Proves Useful Once Again As it Helps a User Find His SUV

After his Hyundai Santa Fe was broken into earlier this month, Joshua Wylie decided to leave an AirTag in the SUV. Based on the police report, a criminal had tried to steal the car and failed. They not only broke the passenger window but also managed to damage the seeing column.

Related StoryAli Salman
Chinese Smartphone Brand LeBest Unveiles the ‘X14 Pro Max’ That Imitates the iPhone 14 Pro Max

In response, Wylie installed a surveillance camera in his apartment window that focused the lens of the camera on the vehicle and captured the video of the theft. However, it was the AirTag that managed to help track down the stolen SUV. With assistance from Memphis Police, Wylie managed to get his stolen Santa Fe back, all thanks to the tracking capabilities that come in an AirTag.

“If I hadn’t had that AirTag to show me where [the vehicle] was so early this morning, it’s very likely there could’ve been thousands of dollars more damage to my vehicle.”

At this point, it is safe to say that despite Apple not intending the AirTag to be used this way, people have found some creative ways to make sure that their tracking device can help them track lost items, and sometimes, including something as precious as a car. However, at the same time, an AirTag can be used for other malicious intents as well, but those reports have not been as common.

Have you been using the AirTag to track your belongings? Let us know how your experience has been so far.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order