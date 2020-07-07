Carrying a 4.5/5 rating with over 729 reviews, Tarah Pro are some of the most comfortable earbuds. Whether you want a pair for workouts, runs, trekking, or everyday usage, these sports headphones are designed with comfort at their center.

Tarah Pro earbuds feature a 14-hour battery life and a sweatproof and waterproof IPX7 construction. They also offer "Switch Fit" with interchangeable silicone fins and tips with innovative pivoting earbuds that run over or under your ears for seamless comfort.

Winning the reddot Design Award 2019, Tarah Pro bring premium sound with custom EQ, the ability to locate lost headphones, magnetic strap lock, and fabric support cord.

Here are some of the specs of Tarah Pro earbuds:

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Speaker sensitivity: 103 +/- 2dB at 1KHz

Output max. 12mW RMS (with level limit)

Total harmonic distortion <5% (1KHz, 1mW)

Audio format: 16-bit stereo

Codec: Bluetooth SBC implementation

Response bandwidth: 20Hz - 20kHz

Driver size: 6 mm

Type: In-ear style

Noise-isolation: Passive

Microphone: Type: MEMS, omni directional | Sensitivity: -38dB +/- 3dB (Test conditions: 1KHz, 0db = 1V/Pa)

Play time: 14 Hrs | Charging time: 2 Hrs | Quick charge: 5 min = 2 hour playtime

Jaybird Tarah Pro are currently on discount down from original price of $159.99 to $129.99. Offering 1 year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's no surprise why Jaybird attracts such a loyal fanbase.