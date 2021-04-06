CCP London’s Game Is a Genre-Defining, Hugely Ambitious EVE-Based Shooter, Says Dev

CCP, maker of the unique sandbox MMO game EVE Online, has had plans for an EVE-based shooter game for well over a decade now. Dust 514 pioneered that concept when it launched as a PlayStation 3 exclusive back in 2013, though the game eventually shut down after only three years.

When that news came, we also learned from CCP that another EVE-based shooter was in production, an evolution of the so-called Project Legion. That was subsequently confirmed to be Project Nova, though once again fans' hopes were eventually dashed as CCP suspended development for Project Nova in late 2018.

CCP’s Project Nova Alpha Suspended as Developers Go Back to the Drawing Board

The developer of EVE Online hasn't abandoned its plans, however. Its London-based office has been working on an Unreal Engine 4 project for a few years now, and new Head of Studio Adrian Blunt (formerly VP of Development at Splash Damage) recently opened up about this upcoming shooter game set in EVE during an interview with MCVUK (issue 967, April 2021).

We have a history of breaking down barriers with our ambition. I think that’s very much true in this game. It is a hugely ambitious game, it will be genre-defining. And it has all the hallmarks of a CCP game. When I had the opportunity to meet the team, play the game, and I was blown away by what the team has been able to create. We’re about 40 people right now. The final size really will be dependent on the scale of the game that we’re making. I’m confident and I have a remit to build the studio to support the game.

This in-development title already has a 'Player Council', as some of the most hardcore EVE fans have already been involved in the iterative process, according to Blunt.

CCP has always taken the approach of creating games in conjunction with the community. Nowadays, it’s very normal to have player councils, members of the community deeply involved with and in communication with the development team. That’s largely inspired by what the team here at CCP has achieved over the last couple of decades. And so I think, yes, there’s always going to be an expectation from the community, but we are making the game with the community and having the community involved in that development cycle with us. They’re helping us to gauge ideas and bounce things off as we go through the early stages of development.

CCP PR Manager George Kelion also briefly discussed how this project followed Project Nova.

We took our shooter game concept back into incubation where it could continue to evolve. Doing so was the best way to ensure we create a memorable experience that satisfies our players and makes us proud as developers. Due to significant changes in its scope and direction, it also made sense to update how we refer to this project internally. Consequently, we are no longer using Project Nova as its codename. Furthermore, we are moving away from publicly announcing our internal project codenames and will wait until we’re ready for a full reveal. We remain committed to offering a rocksolid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stellar visuals. We want to show you rather than tell you how we have evolved this concept and we’re looking forward to doing so when the time comes to reveal the game.

Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on this new game by CCP.