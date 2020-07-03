Captain America Lands in Fortnite Just in Time for July 4th

Ahead of tomorrow's July 4th national celebration for Independence Day, Captain America has landed in Fortnite, continuing the tradition of Marvel characters being prominently featured in Epic's game after Deadpool.

Debuting today in the Item Shop, Cap’s Outfit includes two items: his Proto-Adamantium Pickaxe and Back Bling. Wield the shield as your Pickaxe, or display it proudly on your back. Additionally, you can celebrate Captain America’s arrival with the Grand Salute Emote.

In related Fortnite news, Epic recently launched the PvE 'Save the World' mode out of early access, opting to keep the business model as 'Buy to Play' instead of the previously planned switch to 'Free to Play'.