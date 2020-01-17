Call of Duty: Mobile v1.0.10 Brings New Map, Game Modes and More

Call of Duty: Mobile hasn't been around for a long time; not in a finished state anyway. It has only received one major update since its release. Tencent's newest free-to-play FPS extravaganza has now received a new update that adds a significant amount of content to it. Let's take a look at some of the changes. Here's the full changelog. Don't worry, there is a sort of tl;dr at the bottom.

New ranked rewards, including Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snake series, and more!

Ranked improvements Updated user interface Improved matchmaking balance Increased penalty for frequently quitting Reduced point deduction for losses below Master Hijacked map removed from ranked MP Domination single round score adjusted to 75 in ranked TDM score adjusted to 50 in ranked

Battle Pass New Premium and Free Battle Pass Rewards! Premium Battle Pass price has been lowered Battle Pass tiers has been reduced to 50, high value content has remained

Multiplayer New Limited Time Mode Rapid Fire Faster Score Streaks Shorter Operator Skill cooldowns Unlimited ammo New Maps Scrapyard TDM, Domination, Search and Destroy, Frontline, Hardpoint Cage TDM, Sniper Only New Operator Skill – H.I.V.E New operator skill that kills enemies with the use of traps New Scorestreak – XS1 Goliath Unlock this devastating Scorestreak at 900 points

Battle Royale Time and space have distorted and will soon reveal a new battle area New Limited Time Battle Royale Mode – Warfare 20 v 20 Mode Fast-paced objective based mode that brings MP mechanics to Battle Royale New vehicle 2-person motorcycle, perfect for high speed assaults and escapes New Battle Royale Class coming soon

General Call of Duty Account Login! Players can create a Call of Duty Account or bind their existing account to Call of Duty: Mobile! This will provide another way to save your data. Players who link their CoD account will receive the Outrider – Arctic skin. Controls Added three new sensitivity modes and shotgun firing in control settings

Improvements and Optimizations Multiplayer TDM is now unlocked at level 3 Return of Takeoff and Raid MP maps Fixed wall geometry on certain maps Added warning and death for leaving combat zone Increased damage taken from falls Added ability to climb down ladders SMRS has slightly reduced movement speed, lethal range, and damage to Scorestreak Adjusted shooting stability of S36, reduce its performance in long distance Slightly reduced recoil stability of Type 25 foregrip attachment Slightly reduced recoil stability of AK117 foregrip attachment Reduced MSMC magazine capacity to 25 Slightly increased recoil stability of ICR foregrip attachment Increased recoil control of AK-47 and reduced vertical recoil degree Increased firing stability and animations of LK24, ASM10 and HG40 Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory Gravity Spike gives temporary increased armor effect Significantly reduced charge time of Gravity Spikes, and increased energy returned by skill Increased energy usage of Sparrow Operator Skill Improved throwing and speed of standard and fast grenades Additional improvements Battle Royale Improved Shipment and Countdown location layouts Improved sound effects in cold areas Added additional strategic ziplines Increased damage drop-off of SMRS rockets at longer distances Reduced movement speed while actively using SMRS Improved helicopter collision mechanics with environment Airdrops always contain Level 3 body armor Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory Additional improvements System and Client Slightly increased strength of controller aim assist on MP and BR MP after action report UI improvements for final scores and team MVPs Improved experience bonus from certain modes Reporting cheaters may generate a follow up on actions taken Fallen players can ping teammates to retrieve or use dog tags in BR Primary and secondary weapons can be switched during match countdown Improved quick team up option in lobby



Call of Duty: Mobile (v.1.0.10) brings the Season 3 Battle Pass, which adds a ton of digital hats to the game. The update also brings new scorestreaks and operator skills, two new multiplayer maps, and a new limited-time mode. The new multiplayer maps include Scrapyard from Modern Warfare 2, and a brand new map created called Cage. The former will be available to everyone immediately, while the latter will not.

The update brings forth a new game mode to Call of Duty: Mobile too. It is set in a sandbox type environment. It is excellent for new players as it involves unlimited ammo, faster scorestreaks, and shorter operation skill cooldowns. For more serious players, there is a new Warfare mode. It is a hybrid between Battle Royale and old school Deathmatch as it offers infinite respawns, a loadout save feature, and more. The first team to get 150 kills will win the match.

Lastly, there's a new season of Ranked Mode. A dedicated tile on the main page will let you check your ranked status in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale. You can see your rewards, your rank in each mode, and all of the information you might require on your road to Legendary. The update is available to all players on Android and iOS and should arrive over the air.