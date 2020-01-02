Fortnite Raked In More Digital Dollars Than Any Other Game for the Second Year Running

Digital sales tracker SuperData have released their year-in-review report, and, surprise surprise, Fortnite is the big winner for the second straight year. Epic’s ultra-popular battle royale game brought in $1.8 billion in revenue in 2019, which is down from the $2.4 billion Fortnite made in 2018, but still pretty damn impressive. While Fortnite has less players than some other games, it’s better than almost everybody at converting players to spenders – a Fortnite player is more than twice as likely to spend money on the game as a League of Legends player.

Overall, it was a good year for the digital side of the games industry, with players spending $120 billion on digital games, DLC, and other microtransactions. That’s up 4 percent from 2018, despite there not being another Fortnite-level hit released in 2019. The free-to-play model continues to be extremely successful, with four out of every five digital dollars spent on F2P titles.

Outside of Fortnite, the list of most profitable digital games in 2019 were largely dominated by mobile games, although League of Legends and the popular-in-China PC shooter Crossfire also made the charts. Here’s the full top 10:

Fortnite - $1.8B Dungeon Fighter Online - $1.6B Honour of Kings - $1.6B League of Legends - $1.5B Candy Crush Saga - $1.5B Pokemon Go - $1.4B Crossfire - $1.4B Fate/Grand Order - $1.2B Game for Peace - $1.2B Last Shelter: Survival - $1.2B

While they didn’t make the top 10, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and Mario Kart: World Tour also did well, bringing in hundreds of millions for their publishers. Meanwhile, sale of VR headsets were up slightly, largely due to the launch of the Oculus Quest.

What was your digital spending like in 2019? Were you drawn in by any free-to-play titles? Did you spend any extra money on premium-priced games?