Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Frame Rate Test Video Highlights Solid Performance

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seems to run well on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the most part in both ray tracing and 120 FPS modes, according to a new video analysis.

The new video, shared on YouTube by VG Tech, also confirms that both Ray Tracing and 120 FPS modes use dynamic resolution. The PlayStation 5 version also seems to have an issue in ray tracing mode that sees random frame rate drops in sequences that previously ran at 60 FPS, an issue that is likely getting fixed in future updates.

The versions tested were 1.004.000 on PS5 and 1.0.3.0 on Xbox Series X|S (both were using the latest version at the time of testing). The 120fps mode was captured at 1080p. Ray tracing was enabled in the 60fps mode tested on PS5 and Xbox Series X which uses a form of ray tracing for certain shadows. Xbox Series S doesn't have a 120fps mode or a ray tracing mode. Both PS5 and Series X in the ray tracing mode use a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 3840x2160 and the lowest resolution found being 1920x1800. PS5 at 120fps, Series X at 120fps and Series S use a dynamic resolution with the highest resolution found being 2560x1440 and the lowest resolution found being 1280x1200. PS5 at 120fps, Series X at 120fps and Series S use a form of temporal reconstruction to reconstruct the horizontal resolution up to 2560 when the horizontal resolution is below this figure.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.