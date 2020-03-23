Xbox Series X Exclusive From Dynamic Voltage Games Will Run At Native 4K, 120 FPS

A yet to be revealed Xbox Series X exclusive game will take advantage of the console specs to deliver one of the first 4K, 120 frames per second ever on consoles.

Dynamic Voltage Games recently confirmed that this week they will reveal an Xbox Series X exclusive game that will run at native 4K resolution, 120 frames per second. No other detail has been revealed, but thankfully we won't have to wait much longer to learn more about the game.

Later this coming week I will be debuting gameplay for my first Xbox Series XX exclusive - which will be native 4K and 120fps. That's the good news. The bad news is I can't even capture 4k/120.

The Xbox Series X is going to be the most powerful next-generation console. Last week, the full specs have been revealed, alongside other features such as Xbox Velocity Architecture and Dynamic Latency Input. Backward compatibility will also be back in an improved form, as all previous-gen games will run better on the Series X.

Enter Xbox Velocity Architecture, which features tight integration between hardware and software and is a revolutionary new architecture optimized for streaming of in-game assets. This will unlock new capabilities that have never been seen before in console development, allowing 100 GB of game assets to be instantly accessible by the developer. This has included developing brand new technology such as Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) as well as helping to shape the HDMI 2.1 specification by adding new gaming-centric features such as support for 120hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will let you know more the yet to be announced title by Dynamic Voltage Games as soon as an announcement is shared, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

