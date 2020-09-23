Microsoft has released a fresh new build to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20221 brings some Taskbar improvements and several fixes to Insiders testing next year's feature updates.

Introducing Meet Now in the Windows 10 Taskbar

Earlier this year we introduced Meet Now in Skype. Meet Now makes it easy to connect with anyone in as little as two clicks for free and each call can last up to 24 hours. Today, we’re excited to share that we are extending this capability in Windows 10 by bringing Meet Now right to the taskbar. You can now easily set up a video call and reach friends and family in an instant by clicking on the Meet Now icon in the notification area (system tray) of the taskbar in Windows 10. No sign ups or downloads needed.

Create a meeting:

Join a meeting:

This feature is rolling out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first, to help us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. Rest assured they will be gradually rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel.

Other updates for Insiders

Your Phone Notifications gets a new pinning feature

We are excited to announce that the Your Phone app has a new pinning feature integrated with the notifications feed. With notifications pinning, you can easily pin to save important notifications that will stick to the top of your feed so they are readily accessible and distinguished from the rest of your notifications. To try out this feature, find a notification you want to pin and click the ellipses in the overflow menu. There you will see the option “Pin notification”.

Since the notification will now stick to the top of your feed, you no longer have to worry about losing the notification and can easily access the thread and use all your favorite functionality, like in-line reply. When you no longer need that notification thread, you can simply unpin it by clicking the unpin icon.

This is a gradual rollout, so it may take a few days for notifications pinning to show up within the Your Phone app. Give this feature a try and continue to provide us with your valuable feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings > Help & Feedback > Send Feedback.

Changes and Improvements