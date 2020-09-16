Microsoft has just released another Preview Build to Insiders in the Dev Channel who are currently testing features and improvements that will be released with the two Windows 10 2021 versions. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20215 brings dark mode to Windows 10 search and a number of fixes and improvements.

Time for a flight, #WindowsInsiders! Build 20215 is now available in the Dev Channel. Get more details: https://t.co/7QR1sIXO2J pic.twitter.com/NYdnLlILMf — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) September 16, 2020

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 2021 Preview Build 20215

Windows 10 search now supports dark theme For Insiders who have their system theme set to dark, we are introducing dark theme search results for the Windows 10 search experience on the taskbar. This server-side change is rolling out to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This change will make the transition between Start and search results easier on the eyes now that both support dark theme. Let us know what you think!

Windows 10 Build 20215: Fixes

We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app hanging.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Security app crashing when navigating to the Exclusions page when there were a large number of exclusions.

We fixed an issue where using a restore point that had been created prior to a Microsoft Edge update to do a system restore could result in Microsoft Edge not launching after the restore was finished.

We fixed an issue resulting in the text cursor unexpectedly moving to the beginning of a text field when typing with the Korean IME in certain apps.

We fixed an issue impacting Voice Typing reliability.

We’ve fixed an issue where on a small subset of devices the Start menu did not reflect when an update was pending restart and scheduled restarts are cancelled.

Preview Build 20215: Known issues

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

We’re investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.

We’re working on a fix for an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.

We’re investigating reports of some devices experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bugcheck when using certain virtualization technologies.

We’re working on a fix for the Linux kernel not being installed when using the `wsl –install` command in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround run `wsl –update` to get the latest kernel version.

We are investigating an issue affecting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros where users can receive the error: “The remote procedure call failed” on startup.

We’re investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distros becomes disconnected after a period of use. For full details please follow this Github thread.

We’re working on a fix for seeing generic errors when using `wsl –install` in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

