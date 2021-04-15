A fresh new rumor suggests that Apple could launch a brand new Apple Pencil 3 alongside new iPad Pro models next Tuesday.

Apple Pencil 3 to Launch Alongside Brand New iPad Pro Models Next Week

Apple's Spring Loaded event is all set for the 20th of this month, which is next week, on a Tuesday. The company is expected to announce a bunch of new iPad Pro models and one with a 12.9-inch mini-LED display. We are also expecting the iPad Pro to feature Apple's latest A14X chip, too.

However, according to a new leak on Weibo, we might get more than the iPad Pro. The rumor says that the Apple will also launch the Apple Pencil 3 during the event. There is nothing else to go by here. There are no details what the new Pencil will bring with it.

On the design front, we did stumble upon a leak a while back, suggesting that the third-generation stylus from Apple will feature a glossy finish instead of matte and a redesigned tip. While that leak is still up for debate, but that is all we have when it comes to the latest Apple Pencil.

Apple's Spring Loaded event is next week and it is fairly obvious at this point that the iPad Pro is going to be the headline. If we are lucky, we might even get the AirPods 3 on the very same day. This is something which the Weibo leak suggests as well.