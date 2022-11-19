NVIDIA RTX 40 Mobility Series GPUs Detailed: 30% Performance Gain Over Last Generation, Launch Date And More

I have something very interesting for our readers today. We were one of the first publications to bring you details about NVIDIA's RTX 30 series mobility lineup and today we received information from the same source about NVIDIA's RTX 40 mobility series graphics cards. To avoid compromising our source through persistent digital watermarks or even the slide layout being traced, we have recreated the slide in good ol' Excel with all relevant information retained.

NVIDIA RTX 40 Mobility Series GPUs To Be Announced On 3rd January 2023

Before we begin, I want to point out that while all of us can channel the black leather jacket, at great personal cost I might add, only Jensen can truly wield it. This means that while the dates I have are pretty much set in stone right now, there is absolutely nothing stopping him from snapping his fingers and moving these around - so keep that in mind as you read. With that boilerplate out of the way, here is the bottom line: NVIDIA's RTX 40 series GPUs are expected to bring a performance improvement of roughly 30% over their older generation counterparts. NVIDIA has also made a point of noting that the RTX 4070 mobility will beat the RTX 3080 Ti by 15% - which is great news for gamers.

NVIDIA will be launching the following GPUs at CES: RTX 4080 Ti/4090 Mobility with 16GB vRAM, RTX 4080 Mobility with 12GB vRAM, RTX 4070 Mobility with 8GB vRAM, RTX 4060 Mobility with 8GB vRAM, RTX 4050 Mobility with 6GB vRAM and an RTX 3050 with 6GB vRAM. Keep in mind the exact nomenclature could change but the underlying devices ie the GN21-X9, GN21-X6, GN21-X4, GN21-X2 and the RTX 3050 6GB will remain the same.

The flagship GPU in the benchmark slide, ie the RTX 4080 Ti (GN21-X11), is a bit of an odd one because we do not see it listed in a separate announcement slide (but do see an RTX 4090 mobility) and also not in the product roadmaps that the company shared with its partners (we do see a RTX 4090 mobility there as well). I am unsure if this means that the RTX 4090 in the announcement documents and product roadmap is the RTX 4080 Ti from the benchmarks renamed (or vice versa) or a different SKU altogether.

The NVIDIA RTX 40 series product announcement is currently scheduled to happen on January 3, 2023, 9 AM Pacific. Press will be seeded with the RTX 4080 mobility and the GN21-X11 (whatever NVIDIA decides to call it) first in early-February (followed by the rest of the mobility SKUs) and the reviews and product launches will happen by mid-February 2023 at the most.

According to the product roadmap, we are seeing a lot of SKUs, getting announced in January, that are coupled with Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-H CPU series. This means that Intel will also be announcing its Raptor Lake-H mobility CPU series at CES and the NVIDIA RTX 40 / Raptor Lake-H combo laptops will be among the first to market by the end of January/early February.

