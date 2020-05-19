Bloodlines 2 Publisher Paradox Interactive Wants More Titles on PS5 and XSX; Consoles More Important Than Initially Thought

Publisher of the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Paradox Interactive, has said that it wants to release more titles on the next-gen consoles.

During Microsoft’s third-party Xbox Series X showcase earlier this month, it was announced that Bloodlines 2 is coming to Microsoft’s upcoming console, complete with support for Smart Delivery, allowing players who buy the action-RPG on Xbox One to also receive a copy of the title for the Series X. We’ve included the game’s catchy Xbox Series X reveal trailer that was released during the showcase down below:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delivers Sexy Horror in an Xbox Series X Trailer

While Paradox Interactive has always focused on publishing PC-based strategy games, the Swedish publisher did release some of its more recent titles on consoles, including Stellaris, and from the looks of it, the company wants to release more of its upcoming titles on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As mentioned in the publisher’s most recent financial call with investors, consoles have proven to be a more important platform for them than initially expected, and as such, CEO Ebba Ljungerud mentioned that he hopes that more titles will be released on the next-gen consoles.

“Next gen console hardware”, the CEO said during the conference call. “We talked about that before, Bloodlines 2 is announced for that, but hopefully we will have some more games on the new consoles. We have – console has been growing for us for a while now. And we continue to see it’s being a really a better platform for us than we maybe thought a couple of years ago. So it’s important to us for sure.”

So far, Paradox Interactive has only confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to the Xbox Series X (as well as Xbox One) later this year. The action-RPG will also launch on PC, and PlayStation 4. It's likely that the title will also launch on the PS5. The release date has yet to be announced.