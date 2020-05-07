Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delivers Sexy Horror in an Xbox Series X Trailer

The latest episode of Inside Xbox included a ton of trailers for exciting new games, but perhaps the best of the bunch was for a title we’ve known about for quite a while – Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The trailer catches your attention right away, with the sight of an unfortunate family strung up around the Christmas tree, before providing some peeks at Bloodlines 2’s moody, neon-lit world, and plenty of shots of vampires generally being sexy and cool, all set to a swingin’ version of Danke Schoen. You’re definitely going to want to check the trailer out, below.

The Medium Unleashes Silent-Hill-Flavored Horror on PC and Xbox Series X This Year

Looking good! Hopefully the sense of cool and fun in this trailer is something we see plenty of in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Haven’t been keeping up with the game? Here’s the official description:

What monster will you be? Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous characters and factions. In this sequel to the cult classic, your choices, plots and schemes will change the balance of power. Descend into Seattle’s dark heart - Seattle has always been run by vampires; hunt your prey across locations faithfully reimagined in the World of Darkness.

- Seattle has always been run by vampires; hunt your prey across locations faithfully reimagined in the World of Darkness. Enter into uneasy alliances - Choose a side among the competing vampire factions in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. Everyone has hidden agendas, so choose your allies wisely.

- Choose a side among the competing vampire factions in the war for Seattle’s blood trade. Everyone has hidden agendas, so choose your allies wisely. Experience the story - Written by the creative mind behind the original Bloodlines, live out your vampire fantasy in a city filled with intriguing characters that react to your choices.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to Xbox Series X, and like most games, will support “Smart Delivery,” which allows you to buy the Xbox One version and get the XSX upgrade for free. The game will also feature cross-platform saves, so you’ll be able to start your game on Xbox One and finish it on Xbox Series X.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been announced for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PS4 and will arrive sometime in 2020.