Bloodhunt, the VtM-Based F2P Battle Royale, Launches April 27th on PC and PS5 with Full Crossplay

Sharkmob's free-to-play Battle Royale game Bloodhunt, set in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade, will be officially released on both PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5 on April 27th.

After a period of early access where the developers improved the game according to the community's feedback, Bloodhunt is now ready to be launched with full crossplay between the two platforms. The PlayStation 5 version will also be fully optimized for the console's capabilities as detailed below.

