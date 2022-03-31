Bloodhunt, the VtM-Based F2P Battle Royale, Launches April 27th on PC and PS5 with Full Crossplay
Sharkmob's free-to-play Battle Royale game Bloodhunt, set in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade, will be officially released on both PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5 on April 27th.
After a period of early access where the developers improved the game according to the community's feedback, Bloodhunt is now ready to be launched with full crossplay between the two platforms. The PlayStation 5 version will also be fully optimized for the console's capabilities as detailed below.
- Prague in detail - Players will battle to dominate the night in a highly detailed rendition of Prague’s Old Town and can choose between Quality Mode for the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30fps, or Performance Mode, to experience Bloodhunt at 60fps rendered in 1440P.
- Immersive audio technology - The PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio technology provides an expansive soundscape in Bloodhunt, allowing players to identify nearby threats, or the direction bullets are being fired from to outsmart their fanged opponents.
- Thrilling battle at your fingertips - The DualSense wireless controller takes Bloodhunt’s fast-paced, visceral gameplay to the next level. The adaptive triggers and vibrations let players feel the weight of the battle, feeling the impact of each powerful attack and weapon.
- Light up the night - The controller's light also guides you through the game. It lights up based on team color or when players are tracked down by opponents and blood hunted.
- Ears of a bat - The speakers on the DualSense controller will bring the immersion up a notch with high fidelity sounds for consumables or when feeding on mortals.
- PlayStation 5 Founder’s Ultimate Edition - Available to pre-order now for $59.99, The Founder’s Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 includes a one-of-a-kind, PS5 exclusive epic Samurai mask, two PS5 exclusive killer outfits: Headrush and Fast Forward. It also comes with over 100+ items - from stylish outfits and hairdos to exquisite piercings and tattoos. Players will also receive 1,000 Tokens to spend in the in-game store to purchase either the Battle Pass or new vanity items.
