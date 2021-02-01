Bloodborne Unofficial 60 FPS Patch Showcased in New Livestream

The Bloodborne unofficial 60 FPS patch is being showcased today in a new livestream.

The new livestream is being hosted by Lance McDonald, the man behind the patch that makes the game run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro, on his Official Twitch Channel. The hacker is doing a casual playthrough of the game, so we should expect to see the vast majority of the game's content over time.

Elden Ring Will Not Be Shown During Taipei Game Show 2021

Last year, Lance McDonald promised to release the Bloodborne unofficial 60 FPS patch to the public if the game did fail to do so on PlayStation 5. The game does still run at 30 FPS on the new Sony console, so we should see the unofficial patch make its way to the public in the near future. Unfortunately, not all PlayStation 4 Pro owners will be able to install it, as the console needs to be hacked so that it can run unsigned code.

Bloodborne has been released back in 2015 on PlayStation 4 and it is still today one of the most unique games ever made by From Software. Rumors of a PC port started circulating online last year, but it has yet to be confirmed officially.

A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner. Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy, and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets. Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game is also playable on PC via the PlayStation Now streaming service.