Bloodborne 60 FPS Unofficial Patch May Be Released to the Public Once the PlayStation 5 Has Launched

Bloodborne, From Software's amazing PlayStation 4 exclusive action role-playing game, can be made to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro via hacking, and there's the chance that this unofficial patch may be released to the public next month.

Commenting on a new video that provides an extended look at 60 FPS gameplay, Lance McDonald confirmed that he may release the hack publicly once the PlayStation 5 has launched and Sony made it clear whether or not Bloodborne will be enhanced on the new console. Not all users, however, will be able to run Bloodborne on PlayStation 4 Pro at 60 FPS, as they need a way to run unsigned code on the console.

PS5 Backward Compatibility Further Detailed, Unsupported PS4 Games Listed

Patch Release and Usage: I'll be releasing this patch publicly once the PlayStation 5 has released and Sony have made it clear whether or not Bloodborne will be enhanced on that system in any way. Out of respect for PlayStation, I want them to have the first chance to put 60fps Bloodborne into the hands of players.

Bloodborne is among the most unique games ever made by From Software, featuring an incredible gothic setting and improved combat over the first couple entries in the Souls series.

A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner. Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy, and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets. Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.

Bloodborne is currently available on PlayStation 4. The game is also playable on PC via the PlayStation Now service.