Bloodborne PSX Demake New Development Update Showcases Cleric Beast Boss Fight
A Bloodborne PSX demake is currently in development, and a new update shared online a few hours ago provided a new look at the game's very first boss battle.
The new development update, which has been shared online by the project's developer Lilith Walther, showcases the battle against the Cleric Beast, the first boss battle in the game. The PSX-styled recreation looks quite good, as it also features a rendition of the Cleric Beast boss music made using a real Roland SC-88.
Todays #BloodbornePSX dev thread shows some more polish on the Cleric Beast boss fight, including game progression tracking. The initial encounter will have the intro segment, while rematches will skip it to get to the fight faster. Insight is also granted before and after 👁️ pic.twitter.com/1xZr4zXcuM
— 🔋⚡ Lilithium Powered Witch 💫🏳️⚧️ BLM (@b0tster) March 22, 2021
The Bloodborne PSX demake developer also shared some footage of a working Flamesprayer weapon, which you can find below.
When you use the flamesprayer it tanks the framerate 😂 pic.twitter.com/oh7JJX42eM
— 🔋⚡ Lilithium Powered Witch 💫🏳️⚧️ BLM (@b0tster) March 23, 2021
Bloodborne has been originally released back in 2015 on PlayStation 4. Rumors of a PlayStation 5 and PC remaster have been circulating online since last year, but no official confirmation has come in as of now. The only way to enjoy the game in glorious 60 FPS currently is by using the fan-made patch created by Lance McDonald which requires a modded console.
I have build a utility that, when applied to a copy of Bloodborne v1.09 (the latest update), will modify the game engine in a way that allows most of the gameplay logic to run at arbitrary update speeds, increases the framerate cap to 60fps, and optionally lowers the rendering resolution to 1280x720.
Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.
-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.
-Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter