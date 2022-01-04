Bloodborne PSX Demake New Footage Showcases Father Gascoigne Fight and More

New Bloodborne PSX demake footage has been shared online today, showcasing more of the impressive demake of the PlayStation 4 exclusive game developed by From Software.

The new footage, which has been shared on Twitter by the demake's developer Lilith Walther, showcases the fight with Father Gascoigne, the Hunter's Dream, and more. The developer also confirmed that the demake will also feature uncapped framerate and Full HD, although the aspect ratio will be limited to 4:3.

some more remaster mode goodness pic.twitter.com/LxLAE0sRm7 — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022

some non boss gameplay: pic.twitter.com/kEaVOJX4GN — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022

The Bloodborne PSX demake developer also confirmed that the demake will only cover the original's content up to the fight against Father Gascoigne, but it will feature some bonus post-game content.

just up to gascoigne, but there will be some bonus post game content 🙂 — 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022

The Bloodborne PSX demake will release on January 31st. How the demake will be distributed has yet to be confirmed. The original game is now available on PlayStation 4.