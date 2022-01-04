Bloodborne PSX Demake New Footage Showcases Father Gascoigne Fight and More
New Bloodborne PSX demake footage has been shared online today, showcasing more of the impressive demake of the PlayStation 4 exclusive game developed by From Software.
The new footage, which has been shared on Twitter by the demake's developer Lilith Walther, showcases the fight with Father Gascoigne, the Hunter's Dream, and more. The developer also confirmed that the demake will also feature uncapped framerate and Full HD, although the aspect ratio will be limited to 4:3.
some more remaster mode goodness pic.twitter.com/LxLAE0sRm7
— 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022
some non boss gameplay: pic.twitter.com/kEaVOJX4GN
— 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022
The Bloodborne PSX demake developer also confirmed that the demake will only cover the original's content up to the fight against Father Gascoigne, but it will feature some bonus post-game content.
just up to gascoigne, but there will be some bonus post game content 🙂
— 🪄💫 Lilith Walther🏳️⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) January 4, 2022
The Bloodborne PSX demake will release on January 31st. How the demake will be distributed has yet to be confirmed. The original game is now available on PlayStation 4.
Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.
-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.
