Bloodborne PS5/PC Remaster To Feature Improved Textures, 4K Resolution and 60 FPS Support; Demon’s Souls Remake to Be Confirmed During the PS5 Digital Showcase Event – Rumor

The rumored Bloodborne PlayStation 5 and PC remaster is going to feature a lot of improvements over the original PlayStation 5 release, according to new rumors.

According to PC Gaming Inquisition, the remaster, which is being developed by Bluepoint Games in collaboration with QLOC, the team behind Dark Souls Remastered, will feature better texture and models, better loading times, and quality of life improvements. The remaster will also run at 4K resolution, 60 frames per second and it will also come to PC via Steam with ultra-wide support.

The good news does not end here, as Bluepoint Games is also working on a Demon's Soul remake that is going to be revealed during the PlayStation 5 digital showcase event.

It's true - Bloodborne is going to be released soon on Steam and PS5. I got my hands on new details about the Bloodborne PC port, including available settings and who's developing it, and I'm ready to share them with you. 2020 is going to be a very interesting year for gaming.

While everything has yet to be confirmed, there's a good chance that what PC Gaming Inquisition revealed is true, as some of the sources of the original rumor have been discussing the video as well. Like always, take everything with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment.

Bloodborne originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2015, featuring a beautiful new gothic setting and the same hardcore experience of the rest of the Souls series.

A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner

Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets

A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation 4 system

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will keep you updated on the rumored remaster as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.