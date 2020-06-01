The PlayStation 5 June 4th Digital Showcase Event Has Been Delayed

The PlayStation 5 digital showcase event scheduled for June 4th has been postponed, Sony confirmed.

In a new message shared on Twitter, the Japanese company confirmed that the event will not be held as scheduled, as the company feels this is not a time for celebration, wanting to allow more important voices to be heard, referring to the current events that are shaking the United States.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Announcement Seems Likely as Guerrilla Devs Hype PS5 Reveal Event

June 4th's PlayStation 5 digital showcase event would have been our first look at next-generation games. The event was supposed to be one hour long, marking the beginning of a series of PS5 updates that will reveal more on the console up until its release later this year.

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will let you know when the event will be held as soon as an announcement is made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.