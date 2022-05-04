Bloodborne’s Last Still Hasn’t Been Seen, According to Insider
Bloodborne is among the most unique action role-playing games developed by From Software, and apparently, we haven't seen the last of it, according to a well-known insider.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast, insider and former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty said that we haven't seen the last of Bloodborne. No further detail has been provided, but the statement hints that something is in the works.
While not much has been said, the fact that Colin Moriarty once again suggested that something related to Bloodborne is in the works is interesting, considering nothing has been announced since the insider first talked about a remaster of the game and a sequel in development by Bluepoint Games. Without any official confirmation, however, we have to take these rumors with a grain of salt.
Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will keep you updated on a potential remaster or sequel as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.
-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.
