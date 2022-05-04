Bloodborne’s Last Still Hasn’t Been Seen, According to Insider

Bloodborne is among the most unique action role-playing games developed by From Software, and apparently, we haven't seen the last of it, according to a well-known insider.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast, insider and former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty said that we haven't seen the last of Bloodborne. No further detail has been provided, but the statement hints that something is in the works.

Elden Ring New Mod Unlocks Additional Mounts

While not much has been said, the fact that Colin Moriarty once again suggested that something related to Bloodborne is in the works is interesting, considering nothing has been announced since the insider first talked about a remaster of the game and a sequel in development by Bluepoint Games. Without any official confirmation, however, we have to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will keep you updated on a potential remaster or sequel as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.