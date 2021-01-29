Bleeding Edge Won’t Get Any More Updates, Ninja Theory Confirms

Bleeding Edge, the online brawler game released last year by Ninja Theory, won't be getting any more updates. The news came straight from the game's Twitter account, where the developer mentioned having to refocus on Ninja Theory's other projects. Servers will remain online, though, at least for now, allowing fans to keep playing Bleeding Edge.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos!

Obviously, this is because the game hasn't had nearly the level of success Ninja Theory and Microsoft had originally hoped for.

In our launch review of Bleeding Edge, Francesco rated the game 7 out of 10 and summarized his experience with it with the following words: