Menu
Company

Blazblue Centralfiction PC Online Lobbies Compromised by Malicious Exploit

Ule Lopez
Jul 16, 2022
BlazBlue Centralfiction

BlazBlue Centralfiction’s rollback update is a few months in the past, and it served as a substantial update for the game after multiple years of lousy netplay. It would be the first of two BlazBlue titles to receive that, the other being BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. Though, Centralfiction’s got a bit of a major issue right now.

This comes in the form of the aforementioned online play. Centralfiction allows you to join a public lobby server with others or host private Player Match rooms. That doesn’t sound out of the ordinary. What is, though, is that, through online play, players are susceptible to receiving unwanted downloads through their game client.

Related StoryUle Lopez
ARC World Tour 2022 Announced; Will Feature DNF Duel and Guilty Gear Strive and $200,000 Total Prizes

The tweet above details that this exploit allows for malware that could allow your attacker to do virtually anything to your computer. This includes things such as stealing passwords, monitor your spending, and impersonate you, among other things. It disguises itself as a file already present in the game’s files, making it hard to detect initially.

There are only two real defenses against this, though. You could keep your lobbies as invite-only, for instance, only allowing invited players into the game, and secondly, you can very easily not play the game until this is resolved. A much more direct option, but it does work. In the event the game crashes upon one of these people joining your lobby, there’s something you can do.

Verifying the game files’ integrity is your option, and to do that, you have to

  • Locate BlazBlue Centralfiction in your Steam Library
  • Right-click it and select Properties
  • Find the game’s Local Files tab
  • Click “Verify Integrity of Game Files”

It should also be worth noting that the malware is flagged by most updated antivirus software, so be sure to keep that up-to-date. It should go without saying, but be very careful playing BlazBlue Centralfiction online for the time being. BlazBlue Centralfiction is available now on PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order