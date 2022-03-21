Dark Souls RCE Exploit Has Been Fixed in Elden Ring; Easy Anti Cheat Implementation in the Game Is “Heavily Flawed”

The infamous Dark Souls Remote Code Execution exploit that forced From Software to take down the series' PC servers has been apparently fixed in Elden Ring.

The user who originally discovered the exploit, whose details have been recently shared online, confirmed to VGC that the exploit has been completely fixed in the latest game by From Software. The developer also fixed several other exploits that have been documented by the developer of the fan-made Dark Souls Blue Sentinel anti-cheat system.

LukeYui sent From Software a huge document documenting many other Dark Souls exploits, including both security vulnerabilities like out of bounds reads/writes and in game exploits such as banning other players, editing their game data, etc. To my surprise, they fixed every single one of them in Elden Ring, which is amazing.

Even though these exploits have been fixed in Elden Ring, there are still some lingering issues in the new game by From Software. Apparently, the game's Easy Anti Cheat implementation is heavily flawed, and it can be bypassed in multiple ways. Not surprising, considering what malicious users are already doing in the game.

Even if the simple bypasses are patched, it would require a full rework to make proper use of all EAC features, which is absolutely necessary for it to be effective

Despite things still being far from perfect, the fact that the Dark Souls RCE exploit has been fixed in Elden Ring bodes well for the return of the multiplayer features of the Souls games on PC. It's not yet known when servers will be back online, but hopefully, it won't take much longer.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.