ARC World Tour 2022 Announced; Will Feature DNF Duel and Guilty Gear Strive and $200,000 Total Prizes

Ule Lopez
Jul 8, 2022
ARC WOrld Tour Guilty Gear Strive DNF Duel

Arc System Works’ had a tournament series it’s been running for the past few years known as the Arc World Tour. It’s a tournament series collecting the best players of various Arc System Works fighting games, culminating in a season finale several months after the fact. BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, BlazBlue Centralfiction, and Guilty Gear Strive have previously appeared as main games.

Guilty Gear Strive will be returning as a main stage title in the 2022 Arc World Tour, and alongside it will be the recently-released DNF Duel. Both games were confirmed in an announcement trailer for Arc World Tour 2022, that detailed some of the tour’s information, which you can watch below.

The Arc World Tour’s confirmed both main titles showcased (as stated above) and also revealed every event that will be part of this year’s Arc World Tour. Those events are as follows:

  • Evolution Championship Series 2022 (Las Vegas, NV) - August 5th~7th, 2022
  • VSFighting 2022 (Birmingham, England) - August 19th~21st, 2022
  • REVMajor 2022 (Manila, Philippines) - September 17th and 18th, 2022
  • CEOtaku 2022 (Orlando, FL) - September 23rd~25th, 2022
  • The MIXUP (Lyon, France) - October 1st and 2nd, 2022
  • FIGHTERS SPIRIT (South Korea) - November 12th and 13th, 2022
  • ARCREVO Japan 2022 (Tokyo, Japan) - December 3rd and 4th, 2022
  • Frosty Faustings XV (Chicago, IL) - February 3rd and 4th, 2023

All of this culminates at the Arc World Tour Finals in March 2023 (exact date not shown), in California. More details found on the website include total prize pools of $200,000, and details relating to the format.

Winners of the listed tournaments will be invited to compete at the World Tour Finals in California. There’s one exception; DNF Duel will not have a reserved seed from EVO 2022; instead, CEOtaku will have two players (presumably the top 2 players) from the event to represent DNF Duel. Guilty Gear Strive is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. DNF Duel is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

