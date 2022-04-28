River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Puts a Historical Twist on the Classic Series

With over 50 games over the course of nearly 40 years, you just can’t keep the River City (or Kunio-kun as it’s known in Japan) series down, and now a new entry is making its way westward. Today Arc System Works announced River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which transports the co-op beat ‘em up action to one of China’s most famous historical periods. Aside from the new setting, this looks to be River City as we all know it, with the kicking, punching, weapons, and stumpy characters all accounted for. You can check out the first trailer for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the game’s full description…

The River City cast of characters step onto the stage of the Three Kingdoms to wreak havoc! This title takes the concept of the beloved Downtown Special: River City Historical Drama! game and crosses international lines to tell the tale of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Watch the wacky and comedic action unfold as our hero Guan Yu (you may recognize him as Kunio) tries to survive the tumultuous times of the late Han dynasty. The rest of the cast make appearances as generals, tacticians, and more, giving the Three Kingdoms a River City twist! Enjoy a funny, action-packed take on famous historical events, from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Red Cliffs. The Beat ‘Em Up Action You Know and Love! - The gameplay focuses on the beat ‘em up action the series is known for. Intricately connected areas form a massive game world. Aside from battle, you can enjoy shopping in villages and cities. Go sight-seeing and explore every nook and cranny!

Turn the Tide of Battle with Flashy “Tactics” Moves! - Turn the tides of battle in your favor with flashy “Tactics” moves! You can impact all the enemies on screen with these Tactics. Using them in specific areas could even lead to discoveries such as hidden rooms or passages…?

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms brings the rumble to PC, PS4, and Switch on July 21.