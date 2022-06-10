Blade Runner Game Starting Development at 110 Industries, Launch in 2025

A new Blade Runner game is just starting development at 110 Industries, according to a new report by Tom Henderson. The team recently secured the license and it seems like the game isn't expected to launch until 2025, so it's a long way off.

Still, we haven't had a proper Blade Runner game since the 1997 point and click adventure developed by Westwood Studios and published by Virgin for PC. An enhanced version of that game is about to be re-released on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch thanks to Nightdive Studios and Limited Run Games.

LOS ANGELES NOVEMBER, 2019

Westwood Studios, the company that brought Real- Time to strategy games with Command & Conquer, brings Real-Time to adventure games with the science fiction classic, Blade Runner. Armed with your investigative skills and the tools of the Blade Runner trade, you’ll be immersed in a world that lives and breathes around you with breakthrough lighting and visual effects. Your ability to survive will be put to the test in the richest game environment ever. Immerse yourself in the dark, gritty world of Los Angeles 2019, where you become both the hunter and the hunted.

Explore over 100 interactive environments including sets from Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie.

Take part in a non-linear story that creates a unique experience every time you play.

Interact with over 70 motion-captured characters, all with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their own agendas.

Recognize the Hollywood cast from the original film including Sean Young, James Hong, Joe Turkel, Brion James, and William Sanderson.

Listen to the ambient, multi-track audio and hear the music which includes specially recreated cuts from the original Blade Runner soundtrack.

Step into the role of a Blade Runner by utilizing the ESPER photo analysis machine, administering the Voigt-Kampff replicant detection test, flying in a police Spinner and analyzing clues with your Knowledge Integration Assistant (KIA).

110 Industries is a Switzerland-based studio already working on three games: Wanted: Dead, Vengeance Is Mine, and Red Goes Faster. They've also been linked to a potential Shenmue sequel, though that is still unconfirmed.