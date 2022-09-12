Vengeance is Mine Pushed Back to Early 2024, Sekiro and FFXV Vets Working on the Mech Game

Last year, we got the first tease for Vengeance is Mine, a new mech actioner from Soleil, who previously worked on games like Ninjala and Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and is also developing the upcoming Valkyrie Elysium. Originally, Vengeance is Mine was slated for 2023, but it’s now been announced the game won’t be coming until the first half of 2024. That’s unfortunate, but on the plus side, we now have some actual in-game screens of the game, which you can check out below.

2 of 9

Vengeance is Mine looks to elevate its mech action with time-manipulation mechanics, and according to publisher 110 Industries, veterans from games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Fina Fantasy XV are working on the project. Here’s an official description…

“In Vengeance Is Mine, players step into the shoes of Gabriel Jaeger who was brutally executed by three time travelers heading back to 1664, to obtain an old piece of technology that will allow them to operate the Deacon - a derelict military installation buried under the streets of New Amsterdam. Charles Jaeger, now in full control of the Deacon, rallies his flock to meet their spiritual leader Robert Wright beyond the horizon of space and time. His only problem is Gabriel. Barely making it out alive, Gabriel is in control of the prototype HYDRA mech suit and ready to wreak his revenge.

Merciless melee mech combat is augmented with a time-manipulation mechanic that adds a fascinating twist to encounters. Thanks to the capabilities of the HYDRA mech suit, the player will have the ability to speed up time and blink towards unsuspecting enemies, or rewind time to readjust combos or evade death. HYDRA also comes packing an energy-based projectile weapon that allows you to take on foes at distance. Experience all of the carnage in Vengeance is Mine to a killer soundtrack, featuring music from Queen, Giorgio Moroder and Stefanie Joosten.”

Vengeance is Mine brings the fight to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in the first half of 2024.