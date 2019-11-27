Black Friday Deal Brings Massive Discount on Hohem iSteady Mobile Gimbal – Get it Now!

If you're a vlogger or make videos for YouTube, we have something that would definitely pique your interest. That's right, today we have the Hohem iSteady Mobile Gimbal which is available on discount for a limited time only. Even if you want to make steady videos, this product is what you need. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

Hohem iSteady Mobile Gimbal

The Hohem iSteady Mobile Gimbal is available at just $77.99 as part of Black Friday deals. There are a bunch of aspects on the gimbal so do check it out.

The gimbal boasts a 3D inception design that will allow your phone to rotate vertically at 360-degrees. This will help you make stories for social media in a much more stabilized manner. In the sports mode, you can shoot videos in rough situations where you would be running or jumping. The fast-moving action is best suited for vlogs and interviews or documentaries.

Apart from all these modes, you can connect the gimbal to the Hohem Gimbal app which will allow you to control your device. One of my favorite features is the Time-Lapse mode with up to 12 hours with object or face tracking. There are countless more additions, so check them out as well.

Hohem Gimbal is available at a discount, which makes the price come down to just $77.99.

Are you looking to get it for yourself?