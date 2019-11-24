Black Friday Deal: 10.2-inch iPad $50 Off, Starting at Just $279.99

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad has hit an all-time low price of $279.99 ahead of Black Friday, making this a great device to buy in the shopping season.

Black Friday Deal Brings Apple 10.2-inch iPad Down to Just $279.99, Multiple Models Discounted

Apple's new 10.2-inch iPad is stunning in every sense. It has a Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and takes things further this year with the added Smart Connector and a larger 10.2-inch display, up from the previous 9.7-inch one.

Just like before, the tablet starts at just $329, which is an absolutely crazy price given its capabilities. But, thanks to Black Friday, you can pick up the tablet for an even lower price of just $279.99 which is nothing short of excellent.

Starting at $279.99, you get a tablet that packs an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, multiple cameras, 10 hours of battery life, fast 802.11ac WiFi and much more. And, this sale is applicable on other models as well, so if you are looking for something with more storage or even cellular capabilities, that is available here as well. But the real star of the show is, without a doubt, the entry level 32GB model that represents insane value for money.

We're sure that stocks are going to deplete pretty quickly given how low the price is - $50 off over MSRP. Therefore we suggest that you make your move fast if you want to gift the iPad to yourself, or to a loved one, or maybe sell it later if you like.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Latest Model) - Starting at just $279.99