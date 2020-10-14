BioShock Creator’s Sci-Fi RPG Is in the ‘Later Stages of Production’

Ken Levine, the creator of BioShock (as well as a prominent developer on System Shock 2), left Irrational Games to found a new studio called Ghost Story Games and create smaller-scale experiences than he was previously accustomed to.

We haven't heard a whole lot about his project, other than Levine's high-level discussion of a small-scale open world game that would have an endlessly replayable storyline through what he called 'narrative LEGOs'.

Next BioShock Will Be Powered By Unreal Engine 4; To Feature New Setting, Narrative Driven Experience

A new job listing shines a bit more light on what the game is actually going to be. It also suggests that the release may not be that far off any longer, as the project is in the 'later stages of production' now.

We are a self-publishing game development studio owned by Take-Two Interactive located in the greater-Boston area. We're dedicated to making immersive story driven games for gamers that like a challenge. The studio was founded by a group of former Irrational Games developers that involved the development and release of many games, including but not limited to System Shock 2, BioShock and BioShock Infinite. We’re working on a new immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements. We haven’t announced any details yet because we are still in later stages of production. Come join an outstanding team of less than ~35 people that is committed to judging by quality, not arbitrary timeliness. We are known for having genuine open communication with a flat structure. You're welcome to join any meeting, walk up to (or Slack) anyone and have your voice heard. Team-based decision making is important to us, regardless of your position – every opinion counts and matters! Please have played or at least be familiar with our legacy games System Shock 2, BioShock and BioShock Infinite. View this video from Ken Levine’s 2014 GDC talk which explains some of the game we’re working on, on a high level.

Meanwhile, a new BioShock installment is being worked on by the new studio at Cloud Chamber, though that one is definitely a few years away still.