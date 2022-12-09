Judas is the New Next-Gen Sci-Fi Narrative Shooter from BioShock Creator Ken Levine

Note: This is a developing story. More info about Judas will be added soon.

Ever since he wrapped production of BioShock Infinite and shuttered Irrational Games, we’ve been waiting for what Ken Levine might be working on next at his new 2K-funded studio Ghost Story. We’ve heard talk of “narrative Lego” and reports that the project’s development has been troubled. Well, today at The Game Awards we finally got a look at Levine’s next big thing, entitled Judas.

Judas is a narrative sci-fi shooter with a decidedly BioShock-esque feel to it, but it looks like it will be much more open-ended. You’re a passenger on a doomed starship full of colorful characters, and it’s up to you to recruit a team and find a way to escape. Doesn’t sound easy, but then, you don’t have many other options. Check out the first teaser trailer for Judas, below.

Well, consider me intrigued! Here’s a quick official description for Judas…

“Judas. A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn? Judas is a single player, narrative first person shooter developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite.”

Judas has been announced for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. A specific release date has yet to be revealed, but it’s Steam and Epic pages say it’s “coming soon.”