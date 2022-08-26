BioShock Film Adaptation Will Be Directed by Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence

Yesterday, Netflix confirmed that its BioShock film adaptation will be directed by Francis Lawrence. He is known mainly for his work on the Hunger Games franchise, including the upcoming prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but he also worked on Constantine, I Am Legend, Sparrow, and the upcoming movie Slumberland.

We also learned that the script will be penned by Michael Green, who wrote Logan, Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049, Murder on the Orient Express, The Call of the Wild, Jungle Cruise, and Death on the Nile. Vertigo Entertainment will produce.

About six months ago, Netflix announced the partnership with Take-Two Interactive on the BioShock film adaptation. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said at the time:

Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world. 2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series , and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.

It may take a while before we hear about casting choices. Stay tuned, though, and we'll keep you abreast of any noteworthy news about the upcoming BioShock film.