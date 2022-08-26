BioShock Film Adaptation Will Be Directed by Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence

Yesterday, Netflix confirmed that its BioShock film adaptation will be directed by Francis Lawrence. He is known mainly for his work on the Hunger Games franchise, including the upcoming prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but he also worked on Constantine, I Am Legend, Sparrow, and the upcoming movie Slumberland.
We also learned that the script will be penned by Michael Green, who wrote Logan, Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049, Murder on the Orient Express, The Call of the Wild, Jungle Cruise, and Death on the Nile. Vertigo Entertainment will produce.
About six months ago, Netflix announced the partnership with Take-Two Interactive on the BioShock film adaptation. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said at the time:
