Big Ant Studio Teases Next-Gen Cricket

Big Ant Studios is a company I've been watching for a reasonable period of time now. Indeed, in the past four years, I've reviewed four of their titles. Ashes Cricket, Cricket 19, AO Tennis 2 and Tennis World Tour 2. A recent teaser that has just been posted on Twitter seems to indicate that they're moving back into the squared circle and hitting some home runs (that's the right sport, yeah?).

Once again, using the licenses of Cricket Australia and England Cricket, it's fair to assume we'll see have the inclusion of the two nations found in Cricket 19. This inclusion also means it's not hard to figure out this will be a follow-up to the aforementioned title. What is also noted in this video is that the game will be coming to next-gen platforms and will be published by Nacon rather than self-published as the studio has done before.

We know it's coming out on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and the Nintendo Switch. Other than that, there's little else to go on at this early stage, we can't even get an impression of the visuals since the crowd is never really the focus. On that, I'll leave you with the conclusion from my review of the previous title:

Cricket 19 has enhanced beyond Ashes Cricket, Big Ant Studios previous outing and then the best cricket video game around. Enhancements to AI have further improved this, though doesn't completely perfect the game with a few issues here and there. Altogether though, this is still a very strong and polished game and one that any fan of cricket should be interested in.

If you like the crickets, I can only imagine this next release will be the sort of game for you; I don't doubt that I'll be playing it.