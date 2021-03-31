Beoplay Portal Is Bang & Olufsen’s $500 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox, PC and Mobile

If you're into expensive wireless gaming headsets, you might want to take a note about the Beoplay Portal, a new headphone designed by the renowned Danish brand Bang & Olufsen.

The Beoplay Portal launched yesterday for United States & Canada customers via Bang & Olufsen's own website, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store for the stunning price of $500 (which doesn't include the wireless dongle, sold separately). Global customers will have to wait until April 29th to make their purchase.

Developed as part of the Designed for Xbox program, the headset can connect to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X consoles through the Xbox Wireless Protocol for high-speed, low-latency connection. However, it can also be used with PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth 5.1, aptX™ Adaptive, USB-C, and even 3.5mm mini-jack. In wireless mode, Beoplay Portal offers up to 24 hours of continuous playtime using Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation; or 12 hours of playtime using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and Active Noise Cancellation.