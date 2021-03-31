Beoplay Portal Is Bang & Olufsen’s $500 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox, PC and Mobile
If you're into expensive wireless gaming headsets, you might want to take a note about the Beoplay Portal, a new headphone designed by the renowned Danish brand Bang & Olufsen.
The Beoplay Portal launched yesterday for United States & Canada customers via Bang & Olufsen's own website, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store for the stunning price of $500 (which doesn't include the wireless dongle, sold separately). Global customers will have to wait until April 29th to make their purchase.
Developed as part of the Designed for Xbox program, the headset can connect to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X consoles through the Xbox Wireless Protocol for high-speed, low-latency connection. However, it can also be used with PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth 5.1, aptX™ Adaptive, USB-C, and even 3.5mm mini-jack. In wireless mode, Beoplay Portal offers up to 24 hours of continuous playtime using Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation; or 12 hours of playtime using Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and Active Noise Cancellation.
Engineered for gaming
Beoplay Portal is packed with dedicated gaming functions on the headphones for quick access: instantly adjust ANC/own-voice balance, mute, and more. Easily connect to Xbox for an instant gaming experience, with lossless 2.4GHz wireless connectivity built-in. Bluetooth 5.1 and aptXTM Adaptive makes gaming on your phone solid and seamless. A long battery playtime ensures you can keep on gaming as the feeling takes you.
Immersive and precise surround sound, ideal for gaming as well as listening to music
Tuned by our acclaimed acousticians, Beoplay Portal comes with Dolby Atmos for Headphones, providing virtualised surround sound for an immersive and precise gaming
experience on Xbox and computer platforms – while retaining the legendary sound experience provided by Bang & Olufsen.
Virtual boom arm for crystal clear conversations
An array of beamforming microphones isolate and amplify users voice while cancelling out background noise – creating a virtual boom arm that eliminates the need for a traditional
gaming boom arm.
Contemporary design aesthetics
From the stunning gradient anodisation on the aluminium earcups through to the premium, durable materials, and unparalleled craftsmanship, Beoplay Portal adds
Scandinavian design values to the world of gaming.
Lightweight and crafted for long-term comfort.
Weighing only 282 g, Beoplay Portal features ear cushions with built-in jaw support, crafted from lambskin over memory foam. The inner headband is made from a high quality bamboo fibre textile, chosen for its durability and breathability, and comprises a centre-relief pillow design which prevents stress on the top of the wearer’s head – achieving light-weight headphones with long-lasting comfort for the wearer.
