Bang & Olufsen Partners with Xbox to Create High-End Audio Gaming Hardware

Bang & Olufsen, one of the premiere high-end audio product manufacturers, announced to have partnered with Microsoft's Xbox to create high-end audio gaming hardware.

Vice President and Head of Product Management at Bang & Olufsen, Christoffer Poulsen, stated in a press release:

The gaming industry has grown significantly over the last few years across age groups,

gender and countries, and we expect this trend to continue. The technology has advanced

significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a

key role. By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering

outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftmanship. We

see a big commercial potential within gaming, and in Xbox we believe we have found the

ideal partner to realise that potential.

Matt Kesselring, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Xbox says:

We’re excited for the launch of Xbox Series X later this year and ushering in the next

generation of gaming. As we march towards release – we’re excited to partner with Bang &

Olufsen to bring a new premium tier of gaming audio to market for Xbox and Bang &

Olufsen fans around the world that travels with you everywhere you love to play Xbox.

There's not much additional information available, other than the products will include 'Designed for Xbox' functionalities to ensure seamless connectivity and enhanced user experience. We'll keep you in the loop with the specifications and release date of these products; as for the pricing, keep in mind that Bang & Olufsen products tend to be quite expensive.