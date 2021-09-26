Battlefield Mobile Alpha Gameplay Shows Up on YouTube

Battlefield Mobile recently entered regional testing in Indonesia and the Philippines for Android and the first Alpha gameplay videos have been published on YouTube.

Judging from the footage, it seems like the developers at Industrial Toys may have succeeded in translating the franchise's trademark large-scale combat in Battlefield Mobile.

Battlefield dataminer temporyal already managed to find references to Battlefield 3's Operation Metro and Damavand Peak maps. He also released a list of weapons and gadgets; furthermore, Rush and Frontline game modes may be eventually added to the game.

I took a brief look at the #Battlefield Mobile app and found a few art & environment files referencing well-known maps: 🚇 Operation Metro

⛰️ Damavand Peak "Rush" and "Frontline" might be added as additional game modes. And last but not least, a list of weapons and gadgets: pic.twitter.com/dwsiEJnW2B — temporyal (@temporyal) September 24, 2021

There's no release date yet for Battlefield Mobile, but it is expected to roll out globally sometime next year for both Android and iOS. Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 has been delayed to November 19th.

MOBILIZE FOR ALL-OUT WARFARE Squad up in Battlefield Mobile. You and your crew will press the assault on maps and modes both new and familiar to veteran players. Build a loadout of authentic weapons and game-changing gadgets. Fight for control of powerful vehicles like tanks and ATVs. Destroy the field of battle with large-scale environmental destruction. Combat abilities are always growing and at scale, granting you the capacity for mass warfare. ONLY IN BATTLEFIELD Across all game modes, you’ll experience the same wild situations and explosive spectacles Battlefield is famous for. Whether it’s outrunning a collapsing tower on your ATV, parachuting off a building while firing a rocket launcher, or burying your enemies under the rubble of a building you destroyed with your tank, every match is unforgettable. TURN THE TIDE OF WAR Experience strategic play unparalleled in other first person shooter games through each map and mode offered. Assault, Support, Medic, or Recon - you choose your class. Then, build your custom loadout from a vast collection: Weapons, skins, class-specific gadgets, and more. Your most powerful weapon is the class and loadout that suits your personal play style. When it’s go-time, the terrain offers endless strategic potential:

- TACTICAL: Go on foot for tactical agility.

- DESTROY: Commandeer an ATV for explosive speed and surprise.

- STEALTH: Kill stealthily with melee weapons.

- WAR TANKS: Conduct a shock-and-awe campaign in a fully armored tank.

- SANDBOX: Your sandbox, your rules. Battle in land, sea and air. DEFEND YOUR SQUAD Battle alongside your squad of war heroes and take control of the battlefield. Join a battalion or build a squad to engage in large-scale territory conflicts and earn rewards. Tilt the match in your favor as you make strategic, team decisions and level up your battalion of soldiers. Defend, destroy and fight for survival with superior teamplay and a range of game modes: multiplayer, objective and more. SPECIALIZE YOUR SOLDIER Find your personal play style and customize your soldier to maximize their capabilities in Battlefield Mobile. Weapons, gadgets, skins and more can be personalized and upgraded to match your class and progress. War heroes with unique narratives prepare for battle, each with their own assignment. Learn their stories, immerse yourself in the war and stand out on the battlefield with the best customization to date. No matter how you wage war, superior personal skill and practiced group tactics will carry your side to victory.

