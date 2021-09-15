Battlefield 2042 May be the Next Major Game to be Delayed Claim Multiple Insiders

Numerous holiday 2021 titles have already been delayed, but thus far, the three big tentpoles – Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Halo Infinite – have held strong. Well, that may be about to change. Last evening a number of well-known leakers chimed in, all saying they’re heard Battlefield 2042 will be the latest game to be bit by the delay bug.

As is often the case, this was all kicked off by Jeff Grubb, who hinted another major delay was coming down the pipe. He would later confirm on his Discord that it was Battlefield 2042.

Welcome to delay season. More delays coming this week. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 15, 2021

Other insiders, including Shpeshal Nick/Ed and Dealer are also claiming they’ve heard about a delay, although it was Tom Henderson who really clinched it. Henderson has as solid a track record as you can get when it comes to Battlefield 2042, and according to him, the delay is happening, although it may not be quite as bad as some are hinting.

#BATTLEFIELD2042 Delay Update: To be delayed by several weeks and not months which conflicts with the other rumors, but it's what I've heard. Late Nov 2021 is currently flying around. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

It also seems like all of this is an unfolding thing right now internally - But we will definitely hear what's up by the end of the week. Dates are horrible to tweet about because they can change so easily, but this is what I've heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now until EA and DICE confirm a delay. That said, it’s rare to see this much smoke without some sort of fire behind it. Hopefully, we’ll learn the fate of Battlefield 2042 before the end of this week.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22 (for now).