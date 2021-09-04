Battlefield Mobile Gets First Details and Google Play Store Listing Ahead of Autumn Tests
EA shared the first details on Battlefield Mobile, announced four months ago to be in development at Industrial Toys. According to the official FAQ, the first playtests will begin this Autumn in Indonesia and the Philippines, and only for Android devices. As usual with mobile games, the scope of the tests will gradually increase as Battlefield Mobile nears the full release, scheduled for next year; in this phase, only the Grand Bazaar map and the franchise signature mode Conquest will be available to testers.
The FAQ also provides a link to the Google Play Store listing, though, which includes a lot more information on what we can expect from the full version of Battlefield Mobile. There are even a few screenshots; you can check them out below.
As a reminder, this game will be completely separate from Battlefield 2042.
MOBILIZE FOR ALL-OUT WARFARE
Squad up in Battlefield Mobile. You and your crew will press the assault on maps and modes both new and familiar to veteran players. Build a loadout of authentic weapons and game-changing gadgets. Fight for control of powerful vehicles like tanks and ATVs. Destroy the field of battle with large-scale environmental destruction. Combat abilities are always growing and at scale, granting you the capacity for mass warfare.
ONLY IN BATTLEFIELD
Across all game modes, you’ll experience the same wild situations and explosive spectacles Battlefield is famous for. Whether it’s outrunning a collapsing tower on your ATV, parachuting off a building while firing a rocket launcher, or burying your enemies under the rubble of a building you destroyed with your tank, every match is unforgettable.
TURN THE TIDE OF WAR
Experience strategic play unparalleled in other first person shooter games through each map and mode offered. Assault, Support, Medic, or Recon - you choose your class. Then, build your custom loadout from a vast collection: Weapons, skins, class-specific gadgets, and more. Your most powerful weapon is the class and loadout that suits your personal play style.
When it’s go-time, the terrain offers endless strategic potential:
- TACTICAL: Go on foot for tactical agility.
- DESTROY: Commandeer an ATV for explosive speed and surprise.
- STEALTH: Kill stealthily with melee weapons.
- WAR TANKS: Conduct a shock-and-awe campaign in a fully armored tank.
- SANDBOX: Your sandbox, your rules. Battle in land, sea and air.
DEFEND YOUR SQUAD
Battle alongside your squad of war heroes and take control of the battlefield. Join a battalion or build a squad to engage in large-scale territory conflicts and earn rewards. Tilt the match in your favor as you make strategic, team decisions and level up your battalion of soldiers. Defend, destroy and fight for survival with superior teamplay and a range of game modes: multiplayer, objective and more.
SPECIALIZE YOUR SOLDIER
Find your personal play style and customize your soldier to maximize their capabilities. Weapons, gadgets, skins and more can be personalized and upgraded to match your class and progress. War heroes with unique narratives prepare for battle, each with their own assignment. Learn their stories, immerse yourself in the war and stand out on the battlefield with the best customization to date.
No matter how you wage war, superior personal skill and practiced group tactics will carry your side to victory.
