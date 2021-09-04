Battlefield Mobile Gets First Details and Google Play Store Listing Ahead of Autumn Tests

EA shared the first details on Battlefield Mobile, announced four months ago to be in development at Industrial Toys. According to the official FAQ, the first playtests will begin this Autumn in Indonesia and the Philippines, and only for Android devices. As usual with mobile games, the scope of the tests will gradually increase as Battlefield Mobile nears the full release, scheduled for next year; in this phase, only the Grand Bazaar map and the franchise signature mode Conquest will be available to testers.

The FAQ also provides a link to the Google Play Store listing, though, which includes a lot more information on what we can expect from the full version of Battlefield Mobile. There are even a few screenshots; you can check them out below.

As a reminder, this game will be completely separate from Battlefield 2042.