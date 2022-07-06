Battlefield 2042 Update 1.1 Brings Several Improvements, Balance Changes, and Fixes

Battlefield 2042’s current state is… dismal, to say the least. A lack of players, a structurally broken game, and not very many updates coming out only exacerbate the problem. Though, as of today, EA and DICE are currently releasing a new update for the title, meant at tearing down the potentially hundreds of bugs still inside.

The main point of this update is to bring Quality of Life fixes and balancing, as well as the aforementioned bug fixes. In a tweet below from Battlefield Direct Communication on Twitter, the update was released this morning, along with a link to the update’s patch notes included as well.

We're now pushing Update #1.1 for #Battlefield2042 live across all platforms. It might take a few minutes for it to become available for download. Restart your client to grab the Update if you've continued playing 🎮 Update Notes:https://t.co/wNBrwM9Ckv pic.twitter.com/wNW1rElVC2 — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) July 6, 2022

Some of the Battlefield 2042 update’s balance changes include weakening some vehicles and buffing DMRs as the former was deemed too strong for the current game, and the latter as underperforming. Alongside those changes, DICE is also adding in new XP scoring events for Pilot Kills and various other objectives (like disarming mines or repairing equipment).

That being said, other highlights include adding in smaller map variants for four existing maps (Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Kaleidoscope, and Manifest, respectively), which can be used for game modes such as Team Deathmatch, Free for All, and Vehicle TDM, as well as adding in new features to the Rules Editor in custom games.

Lots of Battlefield 2042’s inner workings also got various fixes, like fixing a bug where you could be left behind when your group leader and other teammates have already loaded into a match. The game also has character bugfixes, such as for Lis’s G-84 TGM missile (it could bounce off bushes for some reason) or Sundance’s Anti Armor grenade (it was previously able to target a G-84 TGM missile fired by Lis). Below, you'll see an image set with every patch note:

The new Battlefield 2042 update is available today, and DICE also states in the patch notes link that another update has a targeted release for next month. Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and EA’s Origin client.