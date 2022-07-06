Menu
Company

Battlefield 2042 Update 1.1 Brings Several Improvements, Balance Changes, and Fixes

Ule Lopez
Jul 6, 2022

Battlefield 2042’s current state is… dismal, to say the least. A lack of players, a structurally broken game, and not very many updates coming out only exacerbate the problem. Though, as of today, EA and DICE are currently releasing a new update for the title, meant at tearing down the potentially hundreds of bugs still inside.

The main point of this update is to bring Quality of Life fixes and balancing, as well as the aforementioned bug fixes. In a tweet below from Battlefield Direct Communication on Twitter, the update was released this morning, along with a link to the update’s patch notes included as well.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Battlefield Dev DICE Refocusing on Live Service, “No Time” for Projects like Mirror’s Edge

Some of the Battlefield 2042 update’s balance changes include weakening some vehicles and buffing DMRs as the former was deemed too strong for the current game, and the latter as underperforming. Alongside those changes, DICE is also adding in new XP scoring events for Pilot Kills and various other objectives (like disarming mines or repairing equipment).

That being said, other highlights include adding in smaller map variants for four existing maps (Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Kaleidoscope, and Manifest, respectively), which can be used for game modes such as Team Deathmatch, Free for All, and Vehicle TDM, as well as adding in new features to the Rules Editor in custom games.

Lots of Battlefield 2042’s inner workings also got various fixes, like fixing a bug where you could be left behind when your group leader and other teammates have already loaded into a match. The game also has character bugfixes, such as for Lis’s G-84 TGM missile (it could bounce off bushes for some reason) or Sundance’s Anti Armor grenade (it was previously able to target a G-84 TGM missile fired by Lis). Below, you'll see an image set with every patch note:

Battlefield 2042
bf-2042-update-1-1-release-notes-2
bf-2042-update-1-1-release-notes-3
bf-2042-update-1-1-release-notes-4
bf-2042-update-1-1-release-notes-5
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042
bf-2042-update-1-1-release-notes-8
Battlefield 2042
2 of 9

The new Battlefield 2042 update is available today, and DICE also states in the patch notes link that another update has a targeted release for next month. Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and EA’s Origin client.

Products mentioned in this post

Battlefield 2042
USD 17

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order